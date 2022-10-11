Stadium (STD) Trading Down 36.7% This Week

Stadium (STD) traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Stadium has a market cap of $30,986.19 and $69,420.00 worth of Stadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stadium token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Stadium has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stadium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070560 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10786991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Stadium Token Profile

Stadium’s launch date was November 12th, 2021. Stadium’s total supply is 99,756,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Stadium’s official Twitter account is @mystadiumnft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stadium is mystadium.me.

Buying and Selling Stadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Stadium (STD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Stadium has a current supply of 99,756,943 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Stadium is 0.00031612 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mystadium.me/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.