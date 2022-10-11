Starbots Price Hits $0.0110 on Major Exchanges (BOT)

Starbots (BOT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. Starbots has a total market capitalization of $289,921.52 and approximately $94,523.00 worth of Starbots was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starbots token can now be purchased for about $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Starbots has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbots alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,096.73 or 1.00003168 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006533 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002408 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00061252 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022528 BTC.

Starbots Token Profile

BOT is a token. Its launch date was January 11th, 2022. Starbots’ total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,442,949 tokens. Starbots’ official Twitter account is @starbots_game and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starbots is medium.com/@starbots_game. The official website for Starbots is starbots.net.

Starbots Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbots (BOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Starbots has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Starbots is 0.0123477 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $661.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://starbots.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbots directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbots should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbots using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbots and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.