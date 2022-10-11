Statik Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges (STATIK)

Statik (STATIK) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Statik token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00003644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Statik has a market capitalization of $54,402.47 and $36,545.00 worth of Statik was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Statik has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003051 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070619 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10795998 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034184 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Statik Profile

Statik was first traded on January 4th, 2022. Statik’s official Twitter account is @thorusfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Statik is thorus.fi.

Statik Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Statik (STATIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Statik has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Statik is 0.70366101 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thorus.fi.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Statik directly using US dollars.

