Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1133 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

NYSE SCM opened at $11.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 44.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 184.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

