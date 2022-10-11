StepWell (STW) Price Down 98% This Week

StepWell (STW) traded down 97.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. StepWell has a market cap of $4,539.48 and approximately $14,286.00 worth of StepWell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, StepWell has traded down 98% against the dollar. One StepWell token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StepWell Token Profile

StepWell’s launch date was August 24th, 2022. StepWell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000,000 tokens. StepWell’s official message board is medium.com/@stepwellapp. The Reddit community for StepWell is https://reddit.com/r/stepwell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StepWell’s official Twitter account is @stepwellapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. StepWell’s official website is www.stepwell.app.

Buying and Selling StepWell

According to CryptoCompare, “StepWell (STW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. StepWell has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of StepWell is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stepwell.app.”

