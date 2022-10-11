Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Shares of SRCL opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.27 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stericycle by 495.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

