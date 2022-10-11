Stifel Nicolaus Boosts DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target to $120.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.47.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM opened at $100.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $164.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total transaction of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DexCom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

