Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target to $152.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

CPT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $158.69.

CPT opened at $111.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.72. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $111.66 and a 12 month high of $180.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

