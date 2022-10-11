Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 18,703 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.69.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. 3,067,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,491,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $102.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

