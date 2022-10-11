Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.6% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.83. The company had a trading volume of 211,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,963. The stock has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $184.47 and a 200 day moving average of $187.03.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $4.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

