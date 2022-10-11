Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 106 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,178,000 after purchasing an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after purchasing an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,127,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,081,000 after acquiring an additional 48,659 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.64. 192,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,974. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

