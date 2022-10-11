Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,582,000 after buying an additional 10,255,642 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after buying an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 63,918,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,347,099,000 after buying an additional 3,537,586 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,782,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,056,000 after buying an additional 2,077,104 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.07. The company had a trading volume of 662,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,670,004. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $40.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.70.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

