Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,751 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 312,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,743,000 after buying an additional 31,798 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $731,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 389.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 7,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.93.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.78. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

