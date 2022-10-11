StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $9.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $308.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.20 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 46.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 2.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. As of March 31, 2022, it had a fleet of five FSRUs. Höegh LNG GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

