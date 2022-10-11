StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OBSV. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ObsEva from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of ObsEva from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ObsEva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. ObsEva has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ObsEva

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ObsEva will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBSV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in ObsEva by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 668,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 90,359 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in ObsEva by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,450,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 155,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in ObsEva during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

