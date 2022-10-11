StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ MARPS opened at $8.13 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
- Tesla Stock Predictions: Is Tesla’s Slide Worth a Second Glance?
- Hormel Foods is More than Just Spam
- Clorox Pandemic Gains Have Been Bleached, Time to Get Back In?
Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.