StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MARPS opened at $8.13 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Rating)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.