Strategic Investment Management LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Strategic Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 10.0% of Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Strategic Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.28. 166,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,216,872. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

