Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Strattec Security from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Strattec Security Price Performance

Shares of STRT stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. Strattec Security has a 1 year low of $20.65 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Strattec Security

Strattec Security ( NASDAQ:STRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.71). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $123.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard P. Messina sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $69,321.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,740 shares in the company, valued at $354,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Strattec Security by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strattec Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.