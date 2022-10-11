Subawu Token (SUBAWU) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14,603.66

Subawu Token (SUBAWU) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Subawu Token has a market capitalization of $14,603.66 and approximately $40,189.00 worth of Subawu Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Subawu Token has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Subawu Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Subawu Token Profile

Subawu Token launched on March 3rd, 2022. Subawu Token’s total supply is 860,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens. Subawu Token’s official website is subawu.io. Subawu Token’s official Twitter account is @bscsubawu.

Subawu Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Subawu Token (SUBAWU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Subawu Token has a current supply of 860,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Subawu Token is 0 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://subawu.io/.”

