Subme (SUB) Market Cap Reaches $119,723.69

Subme (SUB) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Subme token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Subme has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. Subme has a total market capitalization of $119,723.69 and approximately $1,875.00 worth of Subme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Subme Profile

Subme (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2021. Subme’s total supply is 871,452,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,165,950 tokens. Subme’s official Twitter account is @subpad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Subme is subme.cash. The Reddit community for Subme is https://reddit.com/r/SubmeApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Subme’s official message board is medium.com/subme-app.

Subme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Subme (SUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Subme has a current supply of 871,452,841 with 102,165,950 in circulation. The last known price of Subme is 0.00117792 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $222.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://subme.cash.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Subme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Subme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

