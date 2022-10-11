Sugar Kingdom Trading 16.1% Lower Over Last Week (CANDY)

Sugar Kingdom (CANDY) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Sugar Kingdom has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Sugar Kingdom token can now be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sugar Kingdom has a market cap of $112,280.19 and approximately $12,615.00 worth of Sugar Kingdom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sugar Kingdom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,972.33 or 1.00055488 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002425 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006347 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00022679 BTC.

Sugar Kingdom Token Profile

Sugar Kingdom (CRYPTO:CANDY) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2022. Sugar Kingdom’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,750,000 tokens. Sugar Kingdom’s official website is www.sugarkingdom.io. Sugar Kingdom’s official Twitter account is @sugarkingdomnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sugar Kingdom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sugar Kingdom (CANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sugar Kingdom has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sugar Kingdom is 0.01955257 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $232.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sugarkingdom.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sugar Kingdom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sugar Kingdom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sugar Kingdom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sugar Kingdom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sugar Kingdom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.