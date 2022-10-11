Sukuna Inu Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (SUKUNA)

Sukuna Inu (SUKUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last week, Sukuna Inu has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Sukuna Inu has a market capitalization of $29,097.81 and $19,049.00 worth of Sukuna Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sukuna Inu token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sukuna Inu Token Profile

Sukuna Inu’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. Sukuna Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 971,000,000,000,000 tokens. Sukuna Inu’s official Twitter account is @sukunainux1000. Sukuna Inu’s official website is sukunainu.com.

Sukuna Inu Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sukuna Inu (SUKUNA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sukuna Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sukuna Inu is 0 USD and is up 0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sukunainu.com/.”

