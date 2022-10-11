Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURFGet Rating) shot up 1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.06. 165,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 669,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Surface Oncology from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a current ratio of 8.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.68.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 48.17% and a negative net margin of 182.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surface Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

