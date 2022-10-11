Susquehanna Bancshares Trims Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Target Price to $20.00

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 42.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNCY opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $817.45 million, a P/E ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.93. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNCY. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,711.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,730,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,691 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,625,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,493,000 after buying an additional 1,242,146 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Sun Country Airlines by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,061,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,189,000 after buying an additional 890,165 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,728,000 after acquiring an additional 723,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,593,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,904,000 after acquiring an additional 695,201 shares in the last quarter.

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.