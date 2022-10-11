SWS Partners Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

SWS Partners increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 815.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,281 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Shopify were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOP. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Shopify by 1,350.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 1,473.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $43.20 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Benchmark upgraded Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,188,316. The company has a current ratio of 11.17, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.21. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

