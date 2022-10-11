SWS Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

SWS Partners boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.8% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $3,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VeraBank N.A. lifted its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 100,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,868,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 47,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ACN traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,327. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $288.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.03. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $254.27 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.26.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.