SWS Partners Buys 1,222 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

SWS Partners increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in RH were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its stake in RH by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RH by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $240.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.38. 14,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,696. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $272.15 and a 200-day moving average of $284.12. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $699.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 67.69% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 24.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $1,321,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total value of $33,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,990 shares of company stock worth $2,632,104 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

