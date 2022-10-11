SWS Partners Has $2.04 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

SWS Partners cut its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.7% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 65.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $157.54. 32,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,393. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $115.63 and a 12 month high of $164.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

