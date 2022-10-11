SWS Partners Purchases 317 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

SWS Partners lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.9% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.43.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.24. 51,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

