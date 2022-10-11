SWS Partners Purchases 5,457 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SWS Partners raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for approximately 1.8% of SWS Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $1,766,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 12,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.37. 49,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,872,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

