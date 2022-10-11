SWS Partners Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

SWS Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,821,000 after buying an additional 132,270 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 71,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.65. 225,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,964,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.34. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $77.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

