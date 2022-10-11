Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Given New $13.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.96% from the company’s current price.

SYM has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.73.

Shares of Symbotic stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. 2,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,369. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21. Symbotic has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.88 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Symbotic will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 21,898 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total value of $289,491.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,193.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,400,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

