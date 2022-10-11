Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.87.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $31.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,799,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,319,000 after purchasing an additional 943,553 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $1,275,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.