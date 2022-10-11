Synchrony Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $280,329.00 (SCY)

Synchrony (SCY) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 11th. One Synchrony token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Synchrony has a market capitalization of $552,931.00 and approximately $280,329.00 worth of Synchrony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synchrony has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Synchrony

Synchrony launched on January 5th, 2022. Synchrony’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Synchrony’s official website is synchrony.fi. Synchrony’s official Twitter account is @synchronyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synchrony is https://reddit.com/r/synchronyfi.

Buying and Selling Synchrony

According to CryptoCompare, “Synchrony (SCY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Synchrony has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Synchrony is 0.00051817 USD and is down -5.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $216,242.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://synchrony.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synchrony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synchrony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synchrony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

