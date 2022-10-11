Sypool (SYP) Price Down 2% This Week

Sypool (SYP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. Sypool has a total market capitalization of $195,426.05 and approximately $114,080.00 worth of Sypool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sypool token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sypool has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sypool Profile

Sypool’s launch date was July 6th, 2021. Sypool’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,364,660 tokens. Sypool’s official message board is sypool-protocol.medium.com. The official website for Sypool is sypool.io. Sypool’s official Twitter account is @syp_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sypool

According to CryptoCompare, “Sypool (SYP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Sypool has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 65,364,660 in circulation. The last known price of Sypool is 0.00297317 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $87,609.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sypool.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sypool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sypool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sypool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

