Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TPR. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.44.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,239,797.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,110 shares of company stock worth $1,677,854. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after buying an additional 751,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 4.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,825,853 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $299,885,000 after buying an additional 390,491 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after buying an additional 920,425 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 45.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,758,778 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $145,237,000 after buying an additional 1,492,589 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,301,346 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $159,795,000 after buying an additional 310,816 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

