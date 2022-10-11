Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,760,000. Finally, First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SHM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.17. 10,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 965,915. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.04. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $49.40.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

