Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 128,475 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after buying an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,050,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,869,000 after buying an additional 530,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after buying an additional 268,103 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after buying an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. 173,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,060. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.99 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.04.

