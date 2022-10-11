TD Securities Lowers Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) to Hold

TD Securities cut shares of Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Down 7.6 %

RCH opened at C$36.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Richelieu Hardware has a twelve month low of C$32.35 and a twelve month high of C$51.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80.

Richelieu Hardware Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, railing and balusters, and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Featured Articles

