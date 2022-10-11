TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Acquired by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC makes up approximately 0.2% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after purchasing an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 21.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,550,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955,585 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,915,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Shares of TechnipFMC stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

