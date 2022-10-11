Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 24,479 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 35% compared to the average daily volume of 18,094 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 45,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planning Center Inc. bought a new position in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.8 %

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

XLK stock traded down $2.12 on Tuesday, reaching $116.62. 1,323,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,525,777. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $117.55 and a twelve month high of $177.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.70 and a 200-day moving average of $137.95.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

