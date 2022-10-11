Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Price Target Cut to GBX 240

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 240 ($2.90) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSCDY. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Tesco from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 238 ($2.88) in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Tesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSCDY opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33. Tesco has a twelve month low of $6.54 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products through approximately 4,752 stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary, as well as through online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.