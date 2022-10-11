The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after purchasing an additional 887,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $135,429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 125.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $218,147,000 after purchasing an additional 632,913 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 152.3% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 900,377 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $172,182,000 after purchasing an additional 543,533 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 501.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,947 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $111,612,000 after purchasing an additional 486,012 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.69.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,419,167. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.04. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

