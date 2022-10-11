The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. TRH Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

Insider Activity

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

