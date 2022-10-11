The Genesis Block (GENBLOK) Price Tops $0.0324 on Top Exchanges

The Genesis Block (GENBLOK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, The Genesis Block has traded down 21.8% against the US dollar. The Genesis Block has a market cap of $3.24 million and $128,982.00 worth of The Genesis Block was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Genesis Block token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Genesis Block alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Genesis Block Profile

The Genesis Block was first traded on September 19th, 2022. The Genesis Block’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for The Genesis Block is www.thegenesisblock.observer. The Genesis Block’s official Twitter account is @genesisblocketh. The Genesis Block’s official message board is jeneshisuburokku.medium.com.

The Genesis Block Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Genesis Block (GENBLOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Genesis Block has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of The Genesis Block is 0.0344989 USD and is down -21.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $193,600.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thegenesisblock.observer/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Genesis Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Genesis Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Genesis Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Genesis Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Genesis Block and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.