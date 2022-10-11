The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) to Sell

Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Monday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF remained flat at $36.37 during trading on Tuesday. Icade has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $79.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.24.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

