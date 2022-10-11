The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target to $30.00

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PEGA. Wedbush cut Pegasystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Pegasystems from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of PEGA stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.30. 3,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,162. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.48. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $30.54 and a twelve month high of $131.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $274.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 29.68% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $39,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $81,000. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 461.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

(Get Rating)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.