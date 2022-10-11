The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Target Price to $25.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.86% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Vontier stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 19,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,769,498. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. Vontier has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vontier will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNT. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $66,029,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $53,839,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $47,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vontier by 141.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Vontier by 38.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after buying an additional 1,282,516 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

