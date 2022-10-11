The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Major Shareholder Purchases $514,314.24 in Stock

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 33,484 shares of Joint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $514,314.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,432,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,357,424.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bandera Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Bandera Partners Llc acquired 3,615 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $55,996.35.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 26,331 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $422,085.93.

On Monday, September 26th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 60,000 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $947,400.00.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bandera Partners Llc bought 28,506 shares of Joint stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $457,236.24.

On Monday, September 19th, Bandera Partners Llc purchased 2,325 shares of Joint stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $37,758.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Bandera Partners Llc bought 31,041 shares of Joint stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.41 per share, with a total value of $509,382.81.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $222.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 1.32. The Joint Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $103.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38.

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $25.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Joint by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 412,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Joint during the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Joint by 322.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Joint by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 110,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JYNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Joint has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

