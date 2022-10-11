The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $782.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

