The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTL) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Oct 11th, 2022

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Necessity Retail REIT stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $782.29 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.42. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

About Necessity Retail REIT

(Get Rating)

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

Read More

Dividend History for Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Necessity Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Necessity Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.